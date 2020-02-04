SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now a story you'll only see on Western Mass News.
A community is in mourning as the victim from Friday's deadly fire in Springfield is revealed, identified by his family as Bill Brown.
We've learned Brown owned a barbershop in the city for decades.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with his coworkers, Darryl King & Monty Montgomery who said the city has lost a role model.
Bill Brown's House of Beauty was more than a barbershop, it was a home away from home for much of the Springfield community.
Bill Brown himself, was the head of that household and his coworkers said they'll continue his legacy of kindness in the wake of this tragedy.
The State Street barbershop accepting customers in the morning, bringing out the best in everyone who sits in the chair.
But it's a tough morning for the other barbers, as they just lost the man, who brought out the best in them.
"I was a rookie at it, at that time and he brought me into the business of knowing how to deal with people," King said.
Barbers, King and Montgomery told Western Mass News they couldn't believe the news Friday, that Bill Brown died in a fire on Bristol Street.
"I just fell to my knees. I couldn’t believe it. I asked the commissioner, everybody out? He says it just doesn’t look good," Montgomery explained.
"All I could do is just put my head down," King said.
Opening up the House of Beauty again, both King and Montgomery said it's their way of keeping Bill's legacy alive.
"You know holding the business down and being just as strong as he is," Montgomery said.
And though the sign outside continues to say Bill was a barber, the people inside said he was a mentor, a role model, and family to the community.
"He would help anybody, even if they needed a free haircut, he would give it to them," King noted.
Bill Brown, the family man who made the House of Beauty a home.
"He was more than a teacher to me...he was a father figure," King said.
"He’d say hey cousin! Everybody was cousin," Montgomery explained.
"This gentleman was the best man I ever worked for. It’s still hitting me, I’m just shocked that this happened...and he’s gone," King noted.
The two men told us there is a memorial service to honor Bill, being planned for next week.
The State Fire Marshall said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
