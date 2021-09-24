The spooky season is kicking off Friday at Six Flags New England in Agawam.

Officials from the theme park said this year's Fright Fest will be bigger and scarier than ever before.

"Our entertainment team has been working hard conjuring up a lineup of scares that will delight Halloween enthusiasts of all ages with exceptional shows, terrifying haunt zones and spooktacular roaming entertainment,” said Six Flags New England President Pete Carmichael in a statement.

The Halloween festivities run through October 31.

