It's the time of year to get scared and Fright Fest at Six Flags New England knows a thing or two about giving people the creeps.
This year, there's some new ways to do that, plus a way to help out a charity you support.
Inside the Midnight Mansion at Fright Fest, a giant demon and queen await people eager for a scare.
Spiders, snakes, coffins with skeletons, blood, and body parts too.
"Slaughter Hollow...it's an 1800's classic New England town that has gone completley demented and all the residents are trying to attack you. Terror Tales...it's your classic childhood fable. We have Little Miss Muffet, he three little pigs, but there's no happy in this terror tales. They are twisted, sadistic characters," said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jen McGrath.
There's an evil queen in Terror Tales and on Tuesday, she brought a little friend with her: a Madagascar hissing cockroach.
"Every year, during Fright Fest, we do an eating contest where guests can win amazing prizes. [and the people who do this, money, tickets go towards a charity?] Absolutely," McGrath added.
Did our own Taylor Jacobs attempt the challenge? Well...
"Oh, gosh, I went for it, then it hit my lip, and then I wussed out, everybody," Jacobs explained.
Now, during the week, Fright Fest may look like a ghost town, but on the weekends, those lost souls come alive.
McGrath has a recommendation.
"We're thrills by day, fright by night, so kids come on out in Halloween costumes, enjoy the trick or treat trail, but 6 p.m. is the witching hour. We recommend 13 and older starting at 6 p.m. because our zombies and scarichters can scare anyone," McGrath said.
