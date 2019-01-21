CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people around western Massachusetts are having issues starting their cars.
Local towing companies, like Interstate Towing in Chicopee, have been busy over the past few days - responding to over 200 calls just today.
Interstate Towing said the best way to prevent any car troubles tomorrow morning is to start your car well before you need to leave and make sure you remove all the ice from your car, so it doesn't freeze overnight.
Look inside the so-called 'command center' at Interstate Towing and you can see that it's a busy night as the calls just keep coming in.
"So when an accident call comes in, we get a call from the police department. They give us the location and quickly tell us where they are, what they need, what they don't - one hook, two hook, three hook - and then we dispatch out the trucks accordingly," said Steve Gonneville with Interstate Towing.
Gonneville is one of the managers at Interstate Towing who has been fielding calls all night.
"The bitter cold and the ice are a big problem right now. There's a lot of people that haven't shoveled to make their vehicles accessible, so it's hard. We can't always get into every vehicle and get it out, people have to make these vehicles accessible," Gonneville added.
Gonneville told Western Mass News that the bitter cold can pose problems for tow companies, especially when responding to accidents.
"Clean the snow off the roof of your car. That's a big thing. Stuff flies off people and hits the windshield. That will cause an accident. We don't want to go hook a car and then see something that isn't treated because if our guys slip and falls...same thing," Gonnevile said.
Gonneville said be patient if you do have something wrong with your car. You're not the only one.
"We try to get to everyone in a timely manner, but sometimes it's hard," Gonneville said.
Interstate said to always check your cars battery too. Sometimes in the cold, a weak battery will show and that often means you need to replace it.
