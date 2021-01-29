SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns about frostbite surface in this extreme cold we're experiencing.
Traveling around the area today, not as many people were out and about.
On Friday, we got some good advice to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe in these dangerously cold temperatures.
“I think what people need to know is it can happen fairly quickly, particularly in the temperatures we’re talking about,” said Joseph Schmidt, chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Medical Center.
Very few people were walking outdoors around western Massachusetts on Friday, but those who were had bundled up.
Schmidt told Western Mass News that frostbite can occur very fast and if anyone does have to head out, they should limit their time outdoors.
“Even 15 minutes or half an hour is enough to cause damage to exposed skin,” Schmidt explained.
Also, make sure all areas of your skin are covered.
“The particularly vulnerable parts are things like ears, nose, and fingers and toes obviously,” Schmidt added.
One early sign that you may be experiencing frostbite is that your skin starts to hurt and get red.
“Fairly soon after that, it could actually go numb,” Schmidt noted.
Once the skin has become numb, there could be long term damage.
“Some of that tissue can actually die and never come back,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said children and the elderly can be more prone to frostbite and it’s important to keep an eye on them.
There is also concern for family pets.
Pam Peebles, the director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, told us dogs and cats should not stay outside for extended periods of times and if you take them out for a walk, pay attention to their behavior.
“How are they? Are they shivering? Are they trying to make themselves kind of small and get into a ball? Are they lifting a paw up?” Peebles said.
Also, leaving pets out in these freezing temperatures can result in a fine or even charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.