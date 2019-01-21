SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many shelters and warming centers are opening their doors today, giving people a warm and safe place to escape the cold.
It's hard to be outside for even a minute in these bone-chilling temperatures.
Many of us are thankful to be in our homes or at work today, someplace warm, but there are a lot of people who aren't so fortunate.
Thankfully, Springfield Rescue Mission's doors are open to help.
On Monday morning, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the Springfield Rescue Mission was giving men, women, and children the opportunity to come by and pick up winter necessities.
From hats, gloves, and scarves to jeans, Winter jackets, and blankets, the non-profit says it's important they are here to help on frigid days like today.
"It's a time when," Springfield Rescue Mission Executive Director Ron Willoughby tells us. "You really evaluate how fortunate you are to have a roof over your head, [and] to have heat. For the homeless, it's a very different story. They need a place they can get in. They need a place where they can feel safe and sound."
Springfield Rescue Mission's emergency shelter on Taylor Street will be opening at 3:00 p.m. today.
They also plan on doing another Winter clothing giveaway soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.