SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A local former professional star athlete back is in town, while taking his talents to a minor league baseball team as the new hitting coach.
It's not all the time you come across a star athlete who can master not only one sport, but a few. Doug Clark is one of them and it all started at Springfield's Central High School.
"Being from Springfield, MA and growing up in Springfield and getting the opportunity to go to the new school at that time at central, it was almost so prestigious to go there and the goal was to play sports and be the best," three-time athlete Doug Clark said.
The record-setting three-time athlete played tennis, basketball and football at Central.
Although he received a scholarship to the University of Massachusetts Amherst for football, the wide receiver's mind was set on only one sport at the time until his friends convinced him otherwise.
"I had a group of friends in high school that kind of talked me into playing in a summer legion team and try out for that and I was timid about doing that because I was really concentrated on football. But I went to the tryout and Coach Nickelson, the first tryout, told me, we don't really have much room for you," he said.
"But then he called me back the next day, come, play, maybe we'll get you in a few games and see what happens."
A few games lead to many and the walk-on walked all the way to play at the next level, playing 17 total professional seasons.
Clark is now the hitting coach for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, who are in the middle of a six-game visit with the Hartford Yard Goats.
It marks his sixth year as a coach with the Giants Organization and he said its something special.
"I enjoy just living out my passion, but at the same time, if that glows out to other people it can help everybody," Clark said.
Clark may not be breaking school records like he used to at Central, but he's still connected and trying to make a difference in students' lives.
"The best thing about Doug, he comes in and subs. So when he's home, he subs at Central. This year he had a long-term subbing position in Biology, because he has a Biology major, and then he gives our kids hitting clinics in the gym," Central High Principal Tad Tokarz said.
And he doesn't forget about his little ones, he and his wife's number one team.
"It's the toughest count to be in, I've been in a lot of counts 3-1 and 3-2 and 2-0...But just to be engaged, to be around them, guide them and to let them know I'm supporting them... They're the best things that has ever happened to me in my entire life," Clark said.
