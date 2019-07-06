CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police spotting a vehicle parked outside a closed Wendy's in Chicopee, ended up arresting all 3 people from Vermont after allegedly finding a loaded gun and drugs.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department tells us it happened early Sunday morning on Memorial Drive around 6 a.m. on June 30th.
The officer who originally spotted the vehicle, pulled up and spoke to the 3 occupants.
"The female operator told him they were meeting a friend and they were looking for Planet Fitness," says Wilk, "So he advised them where that business was."
As they left, police say the officer did a license plate check and discovered it was for a different vehicle out of Vermont. So he pulled the vehicle over on Memorial Drive.
At this point backup arrived and while officers were investigating, they allegedly saw one of the passengers acting suspicious.
"As Officer Kuenzel was doing license and warrant checks, Officer Pieczarka observed the backseat passenger appearing to attempt to hide items, and moving around quite a bit," noted Wilk.
So police 'removed' him from the vehicle.
"As he was pat frisked, a pipe, commonly used for smoking narcotics, was located," Wilk tells us.
He says officers then had the passenger step from the vehicle.
"She got out, and told our officers she had 4-5 needles on her," notes Wilk.
After having the driver step out of the vehicle as well, police began their search.
Wilk says they found "...Numerous wax packets, labeled "AVENGERS" and a jar of green leafy substance, along with a "bong" which appeared to contain both Marijuana and Heroin inside."
He says they also found a weapon in the locked glove box after digging out the key from between the passenger seat and center console.
"Upon opening the glove box, they discovered $810 in cash, and a loaded Smith and Wesson firearm," says Wilk.
Now all 3 people from Vermont are facing multiple charges.
Colleen Rodriguez, who is 30-years-old and Monique LaPoint, who is 26- years-old, are from St. Johnsbury, VT.
James Bradley, 42, is from Groton, VT.
Each has been charged with Possession of a Firearm Without a License, Possession of Ammunition Without a License, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
Additionally, Bradley and Rodriguez have been charged with Possession of a Class B Substance, LaPoint with Possession of a Class D Drug.
Bradley also faces an Illegally Attaching MV Plates to an MV after reportedly admitting to police he had done so.
Following their arrests, they were transported to the Chicopee police station and held on $2,540 bail each.
