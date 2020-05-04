(WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a story we first brought you at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis as a local photographer made it her mission to capture the community during the pandemic.
It was only intended to last a few weeks, but as social distancing efforts extended, so did her project.
From porch to porch to porch, local photographer Sarah Hull with East Street Photography has been traveling around western Massachusetts capturing how life have been impacted by the coronavirus from the vantage of front porches.
“A lot has happened in people’s front porches over the last couple months,” Hull said.
It’s all part of the Front Porch Project, a national movement Hull was eager to join, but since she started it two months ago, she never dreamed it would grow so big.
“It was unexpected and really exciting. I hadn’t thought any larger than just taking pictures in my own community and then when I grew by city by city, it was really exciting,” Hull explained.
Over the span of the project, Hull estimates she driven over 400 miles to 14 different communities in western Massachusetts.
“It started in South Hadley and then branched out to Holyoke…it was like wildfire after that,” Hull noted.
It even expanded beyond people’s front porches.
“I did a little side project focusing on essential employees,” Hull said.
From hospitals to nursing homes to grocery stores, she wanted to say thank you to those who couldn't stay home during the crisis.
“I have a lot of friends and family who are essential and I really wanted to showcase everything they’ve been going through,” Hull explained.
While she was offering her talents for free, she accepted donations to cover the cost of gas. Beyond that, all proceeds were donated to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors food pantry in South Hadley.
“PeoplesBank actually donated $500,” Hull said.
Hull said between the smiling faces and small donations, it provided her the mental and physical strength to keep going as long as she did.
“Even though I’m taking a hiatus right now, there are many other photographers in our area who have jumped on board,” Hull said.
You can CLICK HERE for another local photographer continuing the project and you can CLICK HERE for a full slideshow from East Street Photography.
“I hope people watch it because of it does show a lot of your neighbors, and a lot of people in the community who are working hard on our behalf," Hull said.
