SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunday was Cinco de Mayo and many businesses got in on the holiday.
Bobbie Philips expressed how Frontera Grill was all hands on deck in Springfield.
"Crazy and hectic here. Everybody loves this holiday, they love celebrating it," Philips said.
This is the second year the restaurant has expanded their celebrations to outside.
The bartender, Jacinto Blaco explained his own excitement towards the busy holiday.
"We prepare five times more than normal Friday or Saturday. It's a big day," Blaco said.
Rain or shine, they had activities set up for adults and kids.
"I feel like we are out of our country, this is our country now, and this is how we celebrate our roots the way they did in Mexico so we bring it here and i think everybody like it and enjoy it," Blaco explained.
The most popular food today...
"Definitely tacos. Tacos are our go to. Most popular tacos out there and the fajitas. Those burning fajitas coming out, those are our most popular dishes out there," Philips noted.
And when it comes to drinks...
"Today is going to be a margarita," Baco said.
The restaurant told Western Mass News their favorite part about the day was bringing the community together.
"Alex and Christina really care about the customers and they care about them having fun. They're very community based and want everyone to feel at home so this will be a really great day," Philips said.
