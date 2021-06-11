WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's exciting news for travelers out of Connecticut.
The Connecticut Airport Authority announced Friday a new, nonstop flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Bradley International airport.
The service, in partnership with Frontier Airlines, will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Flights from Bradley will take off around 11:45 a.m. and land in Atlanta around 2:30 p.m. and passengers will leave Atlanta around 8:40 a.m. and arrive in Connecticut just before 11 a.m.
Frontier Airlines now also offering four other non-stop destinations from Bradley: Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.
