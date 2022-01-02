SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- In appreciation of their sacrifices throughout the current pandemic, frontline workers were given complimentary admission to Bright Nights at Forest Park Sunday night.
Frontline workers are employees within essential industries who must have physically shown up to their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include but are not limited to: bus drivers healthcare workers, postal carriers, and grocery store employees.
Visitors were greeted by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt.
Western Mass News stopped by the event. We spoke with the director of annual giving and events for Baystate Health, Kathy Tobin who said Sunday’s event saw non-stop traffic, as people stopped by to see the lights one last time this season.
“My heart is really full tonight because in addition to working for Baystate, I serve on the board for Spirit of Springfield, so to be able to open our gates up free to all of those who are working so hard to take care of our community under these very difficult circumstances, as we go into year three of the pandemic is really amazing,” said Tobin.
Tobin goes on to share her excitement to see all of the joy and happiness in the faces of all who came out to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.