SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stay outside long enough and it's possible to get frostbite at any point during the winter. But today and stretching into tomorrow the symptoms of frostbite can set in much faster.
And for those who have to work outside for any duration of time, it's important to know how you can fight the freeze.
"This the type of cold you get once a year or once every several years," says Western Mass News meteorologist, Dan Brown.
These single digit temperatures can feel like much worse.
"If you have wind that does 30 miles per hour and the actual air temperature this afternoon to say 5 degrees that's going to give you Windchill of -19," explains Dan.
Looking at a chart he shows us how long you can stay in the cold before the frostbite starts to set in.
"Which means according to this chart you don't want to stay outside with exposed skin for more than 30 minutes," Dan notes.
Which is easier said than done for those whose jobs...frequently takes them outdoors.
"We kind of dress in layers," says Officer Robert Pouska with the Easthampton Police Department.
He tells Western Mass News the department supplies them with winter weather gear for days like today
"The jacket has a zip in Gore-Tex liner," Officer Pouska explains, "The jacket itself is warm but once you put that liner on it's very difficult sometimes to even stay in the cruiser without taking it off because it's so warm. The department does supply the mittens and gloves and boots."
He also told us the officers make a habit of watching out for each other.
"The other officers are usually pretty good about stepping up and say hey why don't you sit in your car I'll take over for a while. We try not to leave anybody out there for too long."
According to information from Baystate Medical Center the early stages of frostbite feels numb and the skin takes on a white cast which is why it's important to cover the parts of your skin that are usually exposed, like fingers, earlobes and toes.
"Wind takes that heat around the layer of your skin and it shoots it away takes away from your body so it makes it feel colder," explains Dan.
To keep yourself warm outdoors, Baystate says it's best not to drink alcohol or smoke and that some medications can even decrease your body's ability to stay warm.
And if you do find yourself in need of help, medical or otherwise, don't be afraid to call for help.
"If you run into any problems, definitely don't hesitate to call us there may be something we can do to help you," says Officer Pouska.
And another note on frostbite--if you find your skin getting numb, with that white-ish cast, Baystate says not to over correct. It's best to run your hands under warm water, but nothing too hot like a radiator or stove because that could end up causing more tissue damage.
