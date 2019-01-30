SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With this bitter cold weather comes warnings about frostbite.
Healthcare providers at Baystate Medical Center said that they have already seen people come in with concerns about exposure.
The simple answer is don't go out at all if you don't have to in this cold weather. Emergency room doctors at Baystate warn that even a quick trip to take your dog out could be costly in this frigid weather.
Wednesday was the calm before the cold. People all around western Massachusetts were cleaning up from the latest snow while the sun was still out..
Springfield's Forest Park was packed with people trying to get outside while they can.
"We're just enjoying the beautiful morning," said Maryann Roblinski of East Longmeadow.
Roblinski and her dog, Rider, were getting outside before brutally cold temps hit.
With windchill factors, our First Warning Weather meteorologists said that the feel-like temperature's could dip between 25 and 30 below zero.
"It's really just a couple of minutes in those kind of temperatures before tissue damage can start," said Dr. Joseph Schmidt with Baystate Medical Center.
That tissue damage, Schmidt said, happens when skin and underlying tissues actually freeze.
"Initially, it's uncomfortable. They start to go numb. They often hurt, that's your signal to get out. If you don't, it actually stops hurting after a while and that's actually a very bad sign," Schmidt added.
Signs of frostbite include:
Cold skin
Prickling feeling
Numbness
Red, white, or bluish-white skin
Your skin turns hard or waxy
In severe cases, blistering
"Ultimately, if the damage is severe and there's deep tissue damage, you can lose that tissue, you could lose fingers or toes," Schmidt explained.
Schmidt said that if you start feeling any signs, get inside immediately, warm up using blankets, running your fingers or toes under tempid - but not too hot - water is okay.
"But if it's not changing right away, if those symptoms don't change, you need to seek medical attention," Schmidt said.
Studies show as wind chills climb to 20 or 30 below, frostbite can set in in as little as 10 minutes.
