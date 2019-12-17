SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While today has been full of snow and sleet, we are expecting another round of this storm with even colder temperatures.
With that arctic blast headed our way, frostbite will be a real concern.
If you've ever lost track of time enjoying the winter weather, you know what it's like to lose the feeling in your hands or feet.
"Kids are out playing in the snow for hours this time a year and they'll come in and say 'Mom, my hand are freezing'," said Tricia Porter with AFC Urgent Care.
However, how do you know when freezing becomes frostbite? According Porter, there are a few things to look for.
"Severe frostbite starts with redness and tingling and turn darker. If you come inside and you're not warming up, you're in pain and shivering and not warming up, then you should seek medical attention," Porter added.
Porter explained that if your skin starts to feel tight or hard, be careful because that's when the skin will actually tear.
"And if you feel like you have that and are wearing gloves, don't take your gloves off. You can actually injure the skin taking the glove off," Porter said.
However. Porter told Western Mass News there are a few thing you can do so that you don't end up here.
"Again, dressing in layers, taking off wet clothing to get them off of the skin," Porter noted.
Porter said if you have to be outside, bundling up and staying dry will make all the difference in fighting frostbite.
"I have a teenager who refuses to wear gloves and a warm jacket. My son wore shorts a couple weeks ago! These are kids that will be brought in by their parents crying because they have numbness, tingling, and discoloration," Porter added.
Porter's last bit of advice: "Stay warm."
