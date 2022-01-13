(Gray News) -- Scammers are posing as representatives from one of the world’s largest retailers in their latest attempts to separate you from your money. The Federal Trade Commission told our national investigative team that since July 2020, about one-in-three people who have reported a business impersonator scam say the person pretended to be from Amazon.
The FTC said these scams come across in a few different ways like through your cell phone, offering you a refund or telling you that hackers have gotten access to your account. It’s all an effort to steal your money and rob your peace of mind. Scammers can pretend to be from any company, but the FTC pointed out that Amazon tops the list of businesses con artists like to use From July 2020 to June 2021, nearly 96,000 people reported being targeted and nearly 6,000 said they lost money totaling more than $27-million.
“There’s lots of bad people out there trying to separate you from your money," said consumer advocate Ira Rheingold.
These Amazon impersonators will get your attention by leaving messages to call about suspicious activity or unauthorized purchases on your account. When you call the number, a phony Amazon rep tricks you into giving them remote access to your computer or phone to supposedly fix the problem and give you a refund. Instead, the rep provides you with an overpayment and tells you to return the difference to them. If not, they say something like: “this mistake could cost them their job.”
"The more people they reach, even if it’s 1.1 percent of people respond to the scam, it’s still plenty of money that they will make," Rheingold added.
Amazon impersonators are good, so pay attention. Experts said to never call back an unknown number or use the information on Amazon’s website and not a number listed in an unexpected email or text. Also, don’t give remote access to someone who contacts you unexpectedly. This gives scammers easy access to your personal and financial information. Finally, never pay anything with a gift card. If anyone asks you to pay with a gift card or buy gift cards for anything other than a gift, don’t do it. If someone reaches you by cell phone and you think someone has access to your accounts or personal information, visit identitytheft.gov. There, you’ll find steps to take to see if your identity has been misused and how to report and recover from it and always report the scam to reportfraud.ftc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.