(Gray News) -- Gift cards are popular any time of year, but especially during the holidays. The Federal Trade Commission also said that gift cards top the wish lists of scammers too.
According to retail experts, gift card spending is expected to jump by 27 percent this year because of the ongoing supply-chain issues and product shortages, but the Federal Trade Commission said about one in four people have reported losing money to scammers after purchasing gift cards.
“I think a lot of times, these people are professional, right? I mean, this is what they do for a living eight hours a day. Their whole goal is to scam people,” said Mark Labriola.
Labriola found out the hard way that you can’t trust anyone who asks you to pay with a gift card. While trying to advertise his business, Labriola got locked out of his social media account. He Googled the number for customer support and reached who he thought was a company rep on the other end of the call.
“They said, ‘Hey, we need to make sure you are who you say you are and the only way you can do that is if you go purchase some gift cards and then we can verify, oh those were purchased and your location, and then we can, you know, unlock your account,’” Labriola added.
Labriola said he purchased one set of gift cards, then called the company. A representative told him to buy more and that the gift cards needed to be in a four pack. He did and called back a third time giving the rep the pin numbers on the back the cards, then it hit him.
“I was like, ‘Oh crap, I just got scammed and they tried calling me back and I like, you know, denied the call and then, I was instantly trying to call the gift card company to be like, hey, they were like, oh, sorry all of these gift cards have been zeroed out, like you know, there’s nothing that we can do,’” Labriola explained.
Labriola said he lost hundreds of dollars that day. The FTC said people have reported losing a total of nearly $245 million since 2018. With that in mind, scamspotter.org – an online consumer advocacy organization - wants you to follow these tips to avoid getting taken by sophisticated gift card scammers.
- Slow it down: Scammers often create a sense of urgency so that they can bypass your better instincts. Take your time.
- Spot check: Do your research to double check the details you’re getting.
- Stop! Don’t send: Often, fraudsters tell you to go buy gift cards, which are meant only to be given as a gift, not as payment under a threat.
The Federal Trade Commission said if you paid someone with a gift card by giving them the numbers on the card, keep the card and your receipt and report it to the card issuer right away, then report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.