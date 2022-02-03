(Gray News) -- Rehabbing and flipping homes can be big businesses for investors, but if you’re not careful, you could end up losing big bucks.
In most fraudulent cases, the FTC said the person promises you a huge return on your investment, even a chance to quadruple your money, but what they don’t tell you is the huge risk involved or that you may never get a dime.
Joy Oberholtzer is no stranger to the real estate game. She’s invested in dozens of properties since 2014.
“I’m familiar with babysitting tenants. Yes, all of those lovely things,” Oberholtzer said.
What surprised Oberholtzer was the $20,000 she said she invested into a Virginia home. It was supposed to be transitional housing for homeless veterans, but never panned out. She said the organizer claimed investors would have made about a $10,000 profit. Instead, Oberholtzer said she lost thousands.
“It was a little disconcerting,” Oberholtzer added.
Oberholtzer ended up getting about half her money back, but she’s still trying to get help from the State of Virginia. The state corporation commission said it’s investigating her case. At least two other investors are fighting the organizer in court. Now, she wants to warn the public.
“Do your due diligence properly. Don’t just believe that somebody has credibility,” Oberholtzer noted.
Real estate attorney Richard Chess has spent four decades fighting similar cases like Oberholtzer’s. He said they are not usually what they claim.
“Trust, but you have to verify. If you're at the point where you're getting an attorney, you've already lost,” Chess explained.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with promises or guarantees of a financial windfall, but don’t fall for it. Instead, do this:
- Watch out for someone who says: “You can earn big money fast, regardless of your experience or training.”
- Promises their deal is a “sure thing” that the investment will give you security for years to come or that you’ll be coached to success each step of the way.
- Claims the program worked for other participants, including the organizer.
Before you pay any money, the FTC said to make sure you take time to research the offer, consider the risk, and verify the claim yourself. If you suspect an investment scam, report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
Our national investigative team reached out multiple times to the investment organizer’s attorney in this story, but he did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.