SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- There are options for Springfield residents needing help to pay their heating bills this winter.
With summer behind us and colder months approaching, people may find themselves in need of help, to pay for fuel to heat their homes.
Paul Bailey, executive director of Springfield Partners for Community Action, told Western Mass News it has been rough since the pandemic began last year.
"It's worse. People aren't paying their utility bills to save money for other things they need," said Bailey.
After assisting sixty residents in 2020, Bailey and his organization are once again ready to help.
The group has $50 thousand as part of a settlement between attorney general Maura Healey's office and the utility companies.
Bailey says that money is earmarked for those in need, who use gas to cook and heat their homes.
"We're asking for your help and the help of the citizens of Springfield to take advantage of the process," said Bailey.
Bailey said there's one catch, sign-ups must happen before Oct. 15, as that's when a moratorium on utility shut-offs will begin.
"Once you get in that arena, there's not much we can do. but before that, we can do a lot to help," said Bailey.
Bailey said if you think you might not qualify for the assistance, you may still want to apply.
"The income limits are not stringent. They're higher than the 125% that we have required in the past. So it shouldn't be too difficult," said Bailey.
Bailey's group is also looking for board members, who are elected based on what part of the city they live in. More information could be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.