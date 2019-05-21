NEW BEDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police have added a new name to their list of most wanted fugitives.
Authorities said that 33-year-old Carlos Vizcaino is wanted for allegedly kidnapping and rapping a woman at knifepoint in New Bedford last year.
Vizcaino is described as being 5'7" tall and 185 pounds with black hair. He has tattoos on his upper left arm and right shoulder and scars on his forehead.
State Police noted that Vizcaino has ties to Lynn, Lawrence, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Police say he has used numerous aliases.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.