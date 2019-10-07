GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man wanted in Connecticut has been arrested in western Massachusetts.
Mass. State Police said that investigators responded to Aberdeen Road in Goshen Saturday morning after a report came in for a home that had been burglarized.
As troopers cleared the scene, a witness reported seeing a man matching the suspect's description earlier near that home and then head to a second home.
Troopers responded to the second home, which was supposed to be unoccupied, around 11 a.m. Saturday and set-up a perimeter as three troopers and a K-9 went inside.
After hearing movement upstairs, troopers moved toward the staircase and gave verbal commands to surrender or the K-9 would be released.
State Police noted that the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Thomas Wojcik of Berlin, CT, walked to the top of the stairs and was taken into custody.
Wojcik was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton for evaluation then released to State Police to be booked on a fugitive from justice charge.
State Police explained that Wojcik was wanted on a Connecticut warrant on charges of burglary, larceny, and robbery.
"On Friday, the day before WOJCIK’s capture, he was the subject of a manhunt in Goshen, whose residents have been victimized by a string of recent housebreaks. He was not located on Friday but Troopers continued to work the case in the area the next day, leading to the swift response that led to his capture," State Police noted in a statement.
Authorities said that arrangements will now be made for Wojcik's rendition back to Connecticut to face charges.
