Fugitive on State Police's 'Most Wanted' list detained in West Brookfield.

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say the suspect involved in a shooting outside of a Worcester convenience store earlier this year was detained by officials Thursday morning.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, on the night of April 16, 2019, Worcester Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Ward Street.
Arriving officers located a male that had been shot in the stomach.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
It was later determined that the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Jesse Ouellet, was involved in an altercation inside the S&A Market.
The altercation then carried outside the store, where Ouellet allegedly shot the victim twice in the stomach.
A bystander that was walking up the street when the alleged incident was occurring was struck by a stray bullet and was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.
We're told that both victims survived.
A firearm was not recovered at the scene.
An arrest warrant was obtained by State Police out of Worcester District Court on the following charges:
- Armed assault with the intent to murder (two counts)
- Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Assault and battery with a firearm
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Assault and battery
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
He was then added to the State Police's Most Wanted Fugitives list on November 21.
Recently, a Worcester Police officer obtained information suggesting that Ouellet may be hiding out in West Brookfield.
Trooper Amy Waterman was able to confirm the address that was provided to them and officials executed a search warrant Thursday morning around 11:15.
Ouellet was located and detained without incident.
He was then transported to the Worcester Police Department for booking.
Ouellet was expected to be arraigned on the above mentioned charges on Thursday.
