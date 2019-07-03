One person suffered serious injuries in the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near St. Patrick's Cemetery

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A busy Chicopee road is closed as police investigate a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Chicopee Fire told Western Mass News that the incident occurred near St. Patrick's Cemetery on Fuller Road.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police and the department's reconstruction team is on scene.

Wilk added that the cyclist was taken to an an area hospital with serious injuries.

Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.

