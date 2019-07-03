CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A busy Chicopee road is closed as police investigate a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist.
Chicopee Fire told Western Mass News that the incident occurred near St. Patrick's Cemetery on Fuller Road.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police and the department's reconstruction team is on scene.
Wilk added that the cyclist was taken to an an area hospital with serious injuries.
Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.