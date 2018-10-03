SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, Gov. Charlie Baker was in Springfield to announce some new renovations set to take place at the Paramount Theater in downtown Springfield.
This is a historic building on Main Street, having been built in 1857, and that's why many said it's important to restore it and make it part of a changing downtown.
"It is a really important day," Baker noted.
Another investment is set to kick off in downtown Springfield. This time, it's the revitalization of the Paramount Theater.
Herbie Flores of the New England Farm Workers Council purchased the property back in 2011. He said with its location next to Union Station, they're in a good position.
"We already have the people coming through the train. They been coming down here, going to the casino, and hopefully, we will do the hotel, we will do the hotel, and we will be the place for entertainment," Flores explained.
The theater will be rehabilitated and a hotel will be built with 98 rooms.
Baker said that the state is contributing $2.5 million to the project.
"The way these guys are thinking about this, it's a multi-service, multi-use development that brings a whole number of ways to bring people into this part of town," Baker noted.
It's a $41 million investment that Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said sends a strong message.
"We have a 'can do' attitude here in springfield and its partnerships. I think people realize, the public and private partnerships we're putting together, that we're open for business and we will work with you," Sarno said.
Baker added, "We are really looking forward to seeing this project bloom, to see it be a success, and become one more great example of what the city of Springfield, looking forward, is all about."
Construction is set to begin next summer and last about two years.
