CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A fundraiser was held Sunday to help raise money for 38-year-old Sean Sullivan after he was brutally attacked by a group of dirt bikers at "The X" in Springfield earlier this month.
Sullivan's girlfriend, Holly Drummond, gathered with the community at Geraldine's Bar and Grill in Chicopee. The fundraiser featured live music and allowed the community to come together to support Sullivan, who Drummond said still remains in critical condition.
Jake Torrey, the manager of the bar, told Western Mass News he's happy to do what he can to help during such a difficult time.
"I'm always about helping anybody in the community not many people step up and help people in the community so I'm happy I can," said Torrey.
A local biker group that calls itself the "crippled, old busted bikers", donated $400 to the cause.
The incident, which took place on July 5th remains an ongoing investigation.
