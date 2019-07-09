AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community is coming together in Agawam to support the families of the seven people that were killed in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire.
The fundraiser will take place at the Agawam Cinemas.
Tonight, they will be showing the movie 'Wild Hogs'.
While not necessarily your summer blockbuster film, it’s a family friendly movie that has a comedic take on the comradery formed within motorcycle groups.
All of the money from the ticket sales tonight will be going to the families of the victims.
There will also be raffles taking place as another way to raise money.
Kimberly Wheeler, owner of Agawam Cinemas, tells Western Mass News why she felt inclined to help.
"It hit hard for me, because it was service men and women, so to serve our country and to have families of men and women who served our country affected so drastically in such a large scale was really hard," Wheeler tells us.
Tickets are $15 each and there are still plenty more available.
If they sell out one theatre, Wheeler says the audience will flow into another one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.