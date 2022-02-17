SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A fundraiser for a Springfield Police officer who is fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.
Jamie Kelly has been in the hospital for nearly a month battling COVID complications and his family told Western Mass News his progress has been steady.
Kelly has more than 20 years of service with both the Hampden County Sheriff’s and Springfield police departments.
Community members are gathering here at the Nathan Bill’s restaurant for a pasta dinner and raffle. 100% of all proceeds will go towards offsetting Officer Kelly’s hospital expenses.
Businesses in the area have donated a variety of raffle prizes and the Sullivan family is donating all the food.
Kelly’s family told us it’s been encouraging to see such an outpouring of support from the community.
“Here in Springfield, when we need assistance we call the police and now we have an officer who needs our assistance and that's what tonight is about to give him the assistance he needs at this point in his life,” said Jamie’s uncle Brian Corridan.
The event runs until 10 o’clock Thursday and you can purchase tickets at the door for $25.
If you’d like to support officer Kelly and his family and aren’t able to make to the event, there is an official GoFundMe page as well.
