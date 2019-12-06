HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A follow up to a story we continue to follow closely.
A fundraiser was held tonight in remembrance of a South Hadley teacher that was killed in a car crash last month while on his way to work.
Since the tragic death of 44-year-old Parmatma Khalsa, the community has come together to help both his Mosier Elementary School students and his family.
Tonight, the Taproom on Mill Valley Road in Hadley raised money for both Parmatma's family and a local dance performance of the Nutcracker, which he was a part of.
"We love him and his family so much and it wouldn't feel right to not do something for him," dance instructor Janaya Collins tells us.
Khalsa taught third grade at Mosier.
A GoFundMe is still active for his family.
To learn how you can donate to the GoFundMe, you can click or tap here for more information.
