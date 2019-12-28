SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People came out to show support for our very own Dave Madsen and his family at the OMG Comedy Club.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Madsen family.
Owner Jess Miller spoke with Western Mass News to express her love for helping the community in tough times.
"When you see people of every gender and nationality, whatever they are, we all come together and we're all laughing, so there is no hate or sadness in the room. I think our tag line is "we make people happy" and if we're able to do something good for the community too, that's just amazing," Miller tells us.
The fundraiser is for Dave's son, who recently lost his wife and the mother of their two young children.
Tomorrow is the last night of the comedy event.
Tickets are still available.
