MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Monson community is coming together to support a 10 year old boy with muscular dystrophy by hosting a 5k run and walk.

Family, friends, and community members gathered at Westview Farms Creamery to help raise money for Jason Harris.

Harris, 10, is middle school student from Monson who was born with muscular dystrophy. He and his family are in need of a wheelchair accessible van to help Harris bring his wheelchair with him to activities.

We first reported on Harris back in May and the community is still trying to raise money for his van.

The owners of Westview Farms Creamery decided to be a part of this event to show their support to Harris and his family

On Sunday, 'Jason's Strawberry Shortcake' will be sold and 25 percent of the proceeds will go towards Harris and his family.

Today's event starts at 10 a.m.

