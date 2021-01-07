(WGGB/WSHM) -- A local family is asking for your help as one of their own battles Stage 3 breast cancer.
This is Katelyn, a 36-year-old mother of two. Family members describe her as a caring and giving person.
“She’s just the center of attention. She’s the person you want to be around. She’s the person that would be setting in from up to help anybody. She’s the campfire at night that people want to go and sit around and be with her. She’s always there to help people. She’s always there with a joke. She loves her job, she loves her friends, she just loves everyone,” said Katelyn’s brother, Chris Capistrant.
Capistrant told Western Mass News that his family’s world came crashing down when his sister was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.
“Katelyn’s the youngest in the family. She’s the baby and it's devastating. It's not anything that any of us ever expected,” Capistrant added.
Katelyn’s mom, Lacy Schoonover, said doctors were surprised to see such big lumps in someone so young.
“They had never seen anything like it. They could not understand what they were looking at…In less than a week, the tumors grew almost two centimeters,” Schoonover explained.
Katelyn has two daughters, who are growing up the way no child should have to.
“The six-year-old, she knows momma’s losing her hair and mommy’s sick. Every time she gets sick or whatever, the little one heads for the hills and gets under her covers,” Schoonover added.
Katelyn has a long road ahead of her with at least four months of chemotherapy, followed by radiation therapy, a double mastectomy, then a hysterectomy.
Schoonover said the earth-shattering news comes as Katelyn and her husband were getting ready to build a new house.
“They bought the land. They got all the blueprints. They got everything picked out...and that’s all my daughter says, ‘Next year, I want to be in my new house,’” Schoonover said.
The family has started a GoFundMe for donations to help Katelyn manage the financial battle as the medical bills pile up.
Schoonover said it's heartbreaking to see her little girl in this state.
“We’re just devastated. We are beside ourselves. It’s still like a bad dream,” Schoonover noted.
If you are able to help Katelyn and her family, a GoFundMe has been established.
