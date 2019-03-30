EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last year was the first time the Special Olympics added powerlifting the games.
Six athletes from western Mass took part, each earning medals.
This year, there will be eight.
Amidst talks of funding for the Special Olympics, a fundraiser took place today, as well as a competition, as athletes gear up for this Summer's games.
Donuts and deadlifts, an odd combination at a gym, but the theme Saturday at Power Clean Fitness.
Dozens of athletes are taking part in this competition of power, including the eight-man team representing western Mass in the Special Olympics this Summer.
"I've been earning a lot of gold medals in the past few years," Greg Gousey of the Western Mass Powerlifting team tells us.
Greg Gousey is on that team, and, Saturday, he proved to be one of the strongest dudes around, setting his own personal record.
"My winning weight was 375," says Greg.
"I am so proud of Greg right now," Greg's mom, Denise Gousey, tells us. "He's overcome so many obstacles over the last couple of years."
Athletes tell Western Mass News that this event came almost as a sigh of relief following the recent proposed cuts to the Special Olympics that President Trump has since reversed.
"At first," stated Greg. "I thought it was going to be difficult, very stressful."
Though Greg goes home with the donuts and trophy on Saturday, Mike Zolkiewicz, who runs PCF, says it's the Special Olympics team who are the real winners, following this fundraiser with the near-$700 raised helping outfit the team.
"The money itself will go to fund footwear, lifting socks, [and] gym bags," said Zolkiewicz. "The gear to powerlifting is very specific. You can't just go out and throw on whatever kind of t-shirt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.