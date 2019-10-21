CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man who waves to passers-by in Chicopee, known as 'Bunny', has captured hearts for years.
Now, the community is coming together to honor him.
He’s not new to town. As a matter of fact, he’s Chicopee’s favorite. Bernard Murray, otherwise known as 'Bunny', starts his weekly routine at Alden Credit Union, where they give him a cup of coffee and, of course, no sugar because some said he's sweet enough.
For over 50 years now, 'Bunny' has been spreading his kindness, standing on the side of the road daily, waving to anyone who passes by.
“I’ve been living on Dale Street for about 12 years when I was younger during elementary and middle school and some of high school too and I used to walk by every morning, going down McKinstry and he’s always out there waving, " said Daniel Breton with Lucky Strike restaurant in Chicopee.
He brings a smile to everyone's face and now, the community wants to return the favor.
“It’s about time we honor who make us happy, instead of people who got famous because of what they did and he just makes everybody’s day. People will honk, people will just absolutely light up when they see him," said David Mason with Dave's Logo Designs.
The community is working to place a statue of 'Bunny' right here in the center of the Aldenville section of Chicopee, so that anyone who passes by is reminded to do that one thing that 'Bunny' loves to do most: spreading happiness.
Mason told Western Mass News he has designed 'Bunny' apparel, featuring Bunny’s favorite color blue and sells the hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts online to help raise money.
Other businesses are also chipping in. Lucky Strike restaurant started a donation jar for Bunny’s statue.
“He loves the gazebo. He was very heart broken when it got damaged, so this is the perfect spot. Right now, we’re working on the financial aspects of how much it’s going to cost and working with the city," Mason explained.
Mason and the community have already raised hundreds of dollars in one weekend and are looking to have Bunny’s statue within the next year.
Until then, 'Bunny' said a wave and a honk is all he can ask for.
For more information about this fundraising effort, CLICK HERE.
