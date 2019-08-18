SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People helping to raise funds for the Foundation for TJO Animals today during a 'Cause for Paws' at the John Boyle O'Reiley Club.
People were invited to come enjoy an assortment of local foods, raffles and live music from singer Dee Reilly all for a good cause.
Tonya Plumb, Executive Director, Foundation for TJO Animals explained the purpose for the event.
"Our mission is support the veterinarian's needs and services for the animals at Thomas J. O'Connor funds will go a long way to support a lot of animals here," Plumb said.
The foundation is hosting another fundraising event on September 7th.
