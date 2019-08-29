(WGGB/WSHM) -- New details have been released into the funeral arrangements for a fallen soldier.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the body of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa will arrive at Westover Airport at 9 a.m. Monday.
Deleon-Figueroa, a Chicopee native, was killed while completing a combat operation in Afghanistan.
From there, a procession will take Deleon-Figueroa's body through Chicopee to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield.
The Chicopee portion of the procession route will go: Sheridan Street, to Church Street, to Front Street, to Center Street, to Plainfield Street, over the North End Bridge, into West Springfield and to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home on Main Street in West Springfield.
Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Wilk added that Deleon-Figueroa's funeral will be held at Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam, following a procession set to begin at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Tuesday's procession will leave the funeral home and proceed down Route 5, to Route 57, to Main Street in Agawam.
Wilk said the public is encouraged to line each procession route, adding that American flags to display along the route will be available at the Chicopee Police and West Springfield police department lobbies starting Friday.
Burial will be at the Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
The Green Beret attended Chicopee High School and leaves behind a fiancee, two young daughters, and a stepdaughter.
