WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have continuing coverage after a Worcester firefighter lost his life battling a fire Sunday morning.
Christopher Roy was only 36 years old when he died.
This morning, Roy's body was escorted from UMass Medical Center in Worcester to the medical examiner's office in Boston.
Later in the day, Roy was escorted home to Worcester, the city he protected.
People from the community stopped by the Webster Square station where Roy was assigned to pay their respects.
Roy was only on the department for two-and-a-half years before he was killed.
Little Sammy, who is only two-and-a-half, paid his respects to the fallen firefighter, saluted the memorial, and comforted Roy's brother and sister firefighters.
In western Massachusetts, firefighters are sending their hearts out to the Worcester Fire Department.
"You have a job to do and you do it to the best of your ability and God forbid it does happen, you just pray for the family and for the kids that are left behind," said retired Holyoke Firefighter Jordan Lemieux.
Roy leaves behind a nine year old daughter, his parents, and a brother, but not only his immediate family is mourning, his brothers and sisters in the fire service are too - no matter where they serve
"We can all feel it, when we lose one we know about the brotherhood. You can feel it," Lemieux added.
UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said on Facebook Monday that Roy was a member of the university's class of 2009. He added, "The UMass community offers our heartfelt sympathies to his family, as well as the entire Worcester Fire Department, during this tragic and difficult time. UMass honors his courage and ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of others."
Calling hours for Roy will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church on Temple Street in Worcester.
A funeral Mass will also be held at St. John's on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
Worcester Fire said Monday that a memorial fund has been set up for Roy's daughter, Ava. Checks can be made out payable to "The Ava Roy Fund" and mailed to:
- Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
- 34 Glennie Street
- Worcester, MA 01605
A GoFundMe has also been established. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.