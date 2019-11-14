WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a Worcester firefighter who died in the line of duty this week.
Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, 39, and his crew became trapped on the top floor of the three-story home after the fire was reported at about 1 a.m. yesterday, Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Menard helped two members of his crew escape, but he himself was unable to get out.
Calling hours for Lt. Menard will be held on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mercadante Funeral Home on Plantation Street in Worcester.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church on Temple Street in Worcester.
Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
Burial at St. John's Cemetery on Cambridge Street in Worcester will follow the church service.
A memorial fund to help Menard's family has been established. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
