CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Arrangements for late Detective Michael Dion of the Chicopee Police Department have been announced.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Grise Funeral Home in Chicopee. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 20, 2021, according to Det. Dion's obituary.
Detective Dion suffered from a heart attack while on duty at a road traffic assignment Nov. 8. According to Police, Detective Dion remained on life support until Nov.10. Detective Dion's family honored his life of service by donating his organs, which have been placed and have saved three people's lives, according to his obituary.
According to Police, Detective Dion was the longest-serving member of the department and was in his 39th year of service when he passed. Dion received Badge 1, which is given to the Senior Patrolman on Dec. 30, 2020.
Michael laves behind his parents, his daughter Makenzie and her fiancé Jeremy, his sisters Judi and Debbie and their significant others, his girlfriend Jacquelyn, along with his niece Jennifer his nephew Matthew and his significant other and his dog Indy.
According to his obituary, Donations to his daughter can be made to the Michael Dion Memorial Fund at the Polish National Credit Union.
