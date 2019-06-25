SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for several of those who died after a truck, driven by a West Springfield man, collided with a group of motorcyclists
Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield is currently behind bars in New Hampshire for the crash, which occurred Friday along Route 2 in Randolph, NH.
Investigators allege that the truck that Zhukovskyy was driving crashed into the motorcyclists, who were part of the Marine Jarhead motorcycle club.
Seven people died in the collision. Three others were injured.
Services now being planned to remember those live lost in the crash:
Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, NH
- Visiting Hours:
- Thursday, June 27 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, North Plymouth, MA
- Funeral:
- Friday, June 28 - 10:30 a.m.
- St. Peter's Church, Plymouth MA
- Burial to follow at Mass. National Cemetery in Bourne
- Memorial donations:
- Plymouth Veterans Fund
- c/o Veterans Department
- Town Hall
- Plymouth, MA 02360
Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, RI
- Funeral:
- Friday, June 28 - 10 a.m.
- Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 21 Traverse St., Providence, RI
- Burial to follow at the Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery in Exeter, RI
- Memorial donations:
- Project ComeBack
- 12 Bretts Farm Road
- Norfolk, MA 0206
- OR
- Toys for Tots
- 15 Oak Street
- West Warwick, RI 02983
- (new unwrapped toys will be collected at church before the funeral mass)
Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, RI
- Services are being arranged by Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Laconia, NH, which indicates that a Celebration of Life service will be held in about a week. More details will soon be released.
- Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Norwich, VT at a later date
- Memorial Donations:
- Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire
- P.O. Box 395
- Hillsboro, NH 03244
Zhukovskyy waived his right to an arraignment Tuesday morning and not guilty pleas were entered by his attorney on his behalf.
