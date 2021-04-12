SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the last year, many families had to bury loved ones who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Starting Monday, federal reimbursements for funeral costs became available to help ease some of the devastation caused by the virus.
One funeral homeowner said while this will not bring anyone's family member back it will provide some much-needed relief.
“First of all, they had to deal with loss,” Firtion-Adams Funeral Services Vice President James Adams said.
Many Americans who lost a family member due to COVID-19 are now eligible to receive funeral expense refunds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA.
Starting this week, residents can apply for this program. The assistance covers expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.
Some of the eligibility requirements include, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen., the death must have taken place within the United States, but the deceased person does not have to be a U.S. citizen.
Some of the documents required include an official death certificate stating COVID-19 as the cause of death, a record of funeral expenses, and proof of funds received from other sources.
Adams said this will help ease some of the burdens felt amid the pandemic.
“It gives them some reimbursement for most of these people because it was a year ago people have paid for the funeral this gives them an opportunity to get some of the money back.
Adams said a funeral typically costs anywhere from $4,000 to $12,000.
Under this program, residents can receive up to $9,000in reimbursements per funeral and a maximum of $35,000 per application if applying for multiple family members.
“Unfortunately we can't turn back the time and give them the funeral that they wanted, and that's too bad because people have struggled with that more than anything,” Adams said.
Cheryl Coakley Rivera, the Hampden County Register of Deeds said her office receives regular calls from residents concerned about how to provide a proper burial for their loved ones.
“It's hard enough to know your loved one has passed away and you weren't there with them, and now financially that's a huge burden, especially during COVID, people lost their jobs, hours were cut,” Coakley-Rivera said.
For more information on how to apply visit the FEMA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.