WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a hole in the Worcester community. It’s one left by the death of city police officer Enmanuel ‘Manny’ Familia. The officer died in the line-of-duty on Friday trying to save a boy's life and on Thursday, he was laid to rest.
The support and love of the community could be seen, heard, and felt for the officer who gave his life trying to save a teen drowning victim.
Grey pavement outside St. John's Church in Worcester was impossible to see beneath the color blue. Commotion in the city came to a stop to pay final respects to fallen Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel ‘Manny’ Familia - a husband and father of two who sacrificed his own life Friday trying to save another family's child.
“How often we hesitate to do what is right? How often we hesitate to offer to others the best we have?” said Father Diego Buritica, associate pastor of the Cathedral of Saint Paul in Worcester.
Family and friends, along with a church full of law enforcement. Memorialized the 38-year-old who was born in the Dominican Republic and grew to love Worcester.
“Manny loved being a police officer. He took great pride in serving his community. He took great pride in serving this community. We loved that our kids were born in Worcester and Worcester will always be our home,” said Familia’s brother Elvin Familia.
The sorrow extended beyond the city's limits with officers from Mass. State Police, Springfield, and Governor Charlie Baker attending the services.
However, Familia's biggest legacy was a center point of his eulogy - the family he loved so much.
“You were and will continue to be the light of his eyes. Every time he spoke of you, his eyes lit up. I know today doesn't make any sense and probably never will, but one thing you can be for sure is that your dad loved the two of you more than life itself,” Elvin Familia added.
