ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The hero from western Massachusetts is home. U.S. Capitol Police Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans was laid to rest in Adams on Thursday.
The rain in Adams poured down on the most somber of days
Evans was killed earlier this month after a driver rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol building.
After lying in honor at the Capitol where he served 18 years, Evans was welcomed back to Adams as a hero.
Law enforcement from around the country and state came out to pay their respects to Evans. There was a showing from the Suffolk Police Department, the Boston Police Department, Adams Police, Massachusetts State Police, and a large showing from the agency of which Evans was a part - the United States Capitol Police.
Outside in the rain, it was a showing from the tight knit community ‘Billy’ leaves behind.
“He recognized his picture and he went and found the yearbook,” said Lucille Gageant of North Adams.
Gageant told Western Mass News her son went to grade school with Evans. Coming from a long family tradition of police officers, she showed her support, understanding the risk that comes with the job.
“You know what danger they’re in every day,” Gageant noted.
Bernie Pinsonnault said his son knew Evans when he was a bit older.
“They bowled on a travel league team all across the state,” Pinsonnault noted.
Pinsonnault recounted how his son ended up in Washington D.C. for school the first year Evans started as a Capitol police officer. Hearing the news that Evans had died, Pinsonnault noted, “It was, is devastating.”
The country lost a protector of democracy, but western Massachusetts lost a member of it’s community.
“Such a good kid. I mean, he was liked by everybody. You could never find anybody to say a bad word about the guy,” Pinsonnault said.
