WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Services were held Monday to honor the life, legacy, and his ultimate sacrifice of Worcestre Fire Lt. Jason Menard.
It was a somber day in Worcester. There were hundreds of firefighters from across the country here to honor Menard.
Menard's casket was lowerd off a Worcester fire truck Monday morning outside the church as hundreds of firefighters around the country stood by saluting.
"It’s so strong. Just look around you, they are shoulder-to-shoulder, you know. They come from all over the country to support. It's unbelievable," said Brian Donahue of Worcester.
Donahue, who spoke outside of St. John's Catholic Church in Worcester, said the death of a firefighter is something Worcester has seen before, but that doesn’t make it any easier.
"There is just no words, you know, like Worcester has been through this with the 20 years ago. It’s the six. In the last two years, another two guys and then this one today. It’s just...there are no words to explain it 'cause my brother was a retired Worcester firefighter, so it hits closer to home," Donahue noted.
Menard was hailed a hero after making the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday morning when a home on Stockholm Street when up in flames. He saved two of his fellow firefighters before becoming trapped inside of the home.
"It’s very hard that all of us here are put here today, whether we are dressed in blue or whether we are civilians. We all step up for one another, especially in the city of Worcester, where we have had way too many losses," said Pat Hassett of Worcester.
Hassett walked five miles to be there, overcome with emotion.
"Today, the sky could be full of sunshine and the tears would flow just as heavy as they are going to flow now," Hassett added.
She like everyone else called Menard a hero.
"There is a special place in heaven for this guy and it’s not that his number was up. It’s just God needed another very special angel in heaven," Hassett explained.
Menard leaves behind his wife and three children. He was laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester surrounded by loved ones.
