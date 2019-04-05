EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday for a Maine state trooper killed in a freak accident earlier this week.
Det. Ben Campbell, originally from Easthampton, was hit and killed by a tire wednesday on I-95 in Hampden, ME.
The 31 year old trooper had stopped to help a disabled vehicle when a loaded logging truck passed and two wheels came off the truck.
Campbell's funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Maine State Police said tha law enforcement interested in attending the funeral should visit this website for more information.
Campbell leaves behind a wife and young son.
Maine State Police noted that they have been getting a lot of requests about donating to his family.
A fund has been set-up and checks can be made out to Detective Benjamin Campbell Fund and be mailed to:
- Bangor Savings Bank
- PO Box 454
- Skowhegan ME 04976
(0) comments
