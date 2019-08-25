LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funeral arraignments have been released regarding one of the victims that was involved in the deadly vehicle crash that occurred on Rt. 5 in Longmeadow near the CT border on Thursday afternoon.
According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon, around 11:00 a.m., Enfield Police began pursuing a pickup truck on Rt. 5 in Enfield.
The operator of the truck, who was later identified as 47-year-old David Cersosimo of Rocky Hill, CT, failed to pull his vehicle over after hearing the police sirens, took off again from Connecticut into Longmeadow.
The pursuit culminated on Rt. 5 in Longmeadow at the Connecticut border near Booth Road and Longmeadow Street, when the truck Cersosimo was operating collided with an Enfield postal vehicle, which was being driven by 59-year-old Daniel Nacin of Enfield, CT.
Both Nacin and Cersosimo were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where they were pronounced deceased.
Calling hours for Nacin begin this Wednesday evening between 4-8 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Funeral Home that is located on 61 South Road in Enfield.
His obituary confirms that his funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the next day at the same funeral home.
Nacin worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 40-years when he started following in the foot steps of his father, who was also carrying letters for over 25-years at the time that Nacin entered the field.
The obituary confirmed that he was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and also served the Secretary-Treasurer of NALC Merged Branch 85.
He also was the Vice President of the Connecticut State Association of Letter Carriers.
Relative's of Nacin want the public to be aware that he was a long-time blood donor and gave every chance he could to give blood.
Obituary asks to please donate a pint of blood to help save a life and for online condolences to click here.
