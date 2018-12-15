WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today the city of Worcester will lay firefighter Christopher Roy to rest.
Thousands of firefighters all across New England and beyond will be attending Roy’s funeral to honor a man that died a hero.
The funeral will take place at St. John’s Catholic Church and people are traveling from all over to attend and to honor and remember the life of Christopher Roy.
[RELATED: WMass firefighters heading to Worcester to honor fallen brother]
Firefighter Roy was a member of Ladder 4 at the Webster Square Fire Station.
Roy died battling a five alarm fire on Lowell Street in Worcester last Sunday, on December 9th.
[READ MORE: Worcester firefighter dies in five alarm fire]
He leaves behind his 9-year-old daughter Ava Roy,parents and a brother.
The city firefighter's union has set up a fund at the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union to help his daughter, Ava.
Those who are close to him say he had a passion for hunting and just recently purchased an ATV to take on those hunting excursions.
Now, on this Saturday December 15th, Roy’s brothers and sisters will remember the life of a great man, friend, firefighter and loving father.
The funeral is set to begin this morning at 10 a.m.
Roy will take one last ride in Ladder 4 where he spent the last 2 1/2 years serving the city of Worcester.
[RELATED: Wake held Friday for Worcester firefighter killed in weekend blaze]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.