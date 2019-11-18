WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funeral services are underway for Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, who was tragically and heroically killed in the line of duty this past Wednesday.
Firefighters from all around joined in for a procession through the city of Worcester, ending at St. John's Catholic Church.
A countless number of people came out to honor Menard, including fire departments from all over the country.
People have been lining the streets to give him a honorary send-off.
The procession to St. John's Church started at 10. It wound around more than 10 roads in the city of Worcester, including four different fire stations in the area.
The funeral service got underway inside the church around 11:30.
The final stop will be at St. John's Cemetery where Menard, surrounded by just loved ones, will be laid to rest.
Menard was killed early Wednesday morning in a house fire. His crew went to the third floor after reports that there was a baby inside, which later proved not to be true.
Menard saved two fellow firefighters before being trapped inside of the house on Stockholm Street. One of those firefighters is still in the hospital.
He leaves behind his wife and three children. Tragically, the family had plans to go on a trip to Disney World the morning the fire broke out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.