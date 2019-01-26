WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local restaurant opened their doors Saturday to help those who have been furloughed due to the government shutdown
Janna Mediterranean Grill on Union Street gave meals free of charge to those impacted by the government shutdown.
The owner of Janna Mediterranean Grill, Brahim Babett, tell us that he's saddened by what government workers have gone through in the past month and wants to give back for all the hard work they put in.
"Looking out for all these folks working hard to provide for their families, and," Babett tells us. "Now their hands are tied. They can't do anything."
Free lunches were served from noon to 2:00 p.m.
