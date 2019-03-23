SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - March 23 is National Puppy Day, and what better way to celebrate than getting a new dog!
They're known as man's best friend.
"I love dogs," local nine-year-old Aiden tells us. "It's already named Charlie and we're going to keep it, because it fits him."
From their little paws, to adorable faces and mighty barks, and today is a special day at Thomas J. O'Connor Adoption Center in Springfield.
"Who can resist National Puppy Day?" asked the director of the Thomas J. O'Connor Adoption Center Pam Peebles. "It just makes you smile."
Pam tells Western Mass News it's pretty hard for anyone to stop by their adoption mall and not leave with a new four-legged friend.
"So many people come in just to visit, and," continued Peebles. "Before they know it, they're leaving with an animal. This litter going home today is one Beth Ward covered a few weeks ago. We got the mama dog. She was here, pregnant. We sent her to a foster. Nine weeks later, they're here and their families are all leaving with them today and they're excited."
Today, on National Puppy Day, four little dogs, like Jackson, were adopted at Thomas J. O'Connor Adoption Center.
"We are adopting Charlie," Northampton resident Tami Goodrich tells us. "We've been looking for a dog for about six months now, and we were approved a couple of weeks ago. He's finally old enough to come home so we're picking him up. Charlie, we visited him and his siblings about three weeks, and he was the one that came to Aiden and sat in his lap and really just made Aiden feel good. Aiden has autism and so what we're looking for is a dog...that will be next to Aiden and keep him calm and help him regulate his mood."
Nine-year-old Aiden says he's ready to take on the responsibility of having a puppy.
"You have to make sure you," stated Aiden. "Give it lots of love and hugs, make sure it's fed."
Jeannine Washington is taking her second dog, but the little puppy doesn't measure up to her new brother at home.
"He's an English Mastiff," says Washington. "He's 260 pounds. This one shouldn't get anywhere near twenty pounds. Just looking forward to taking her home and loving her."
