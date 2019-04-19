AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is now facing the possibility of losing their accreditation as they work to find a financial partner to help fund the institution.
The decision of whether or not the college loses its accreditation is now in the hands of the New England Commission of Higher Education.
Hampshire College was first accredited by the commission in 1974 and re-accredited March of last year.
However, the commission said they are worried that Hampshire College is not meeting their standards on organization and governance and institutional resources.
The commission now wants the college to show them why it should not be placed on probation or lose its accreditation.
If it were to go on probation, they will remain accredited and eligible for federal funding.
In a statement to Western Mass News, interim Hampshire College President Ken Rosenthal said, "We welcome this opportunity to come before the commission to present our plans as we restructure and financial reinvigorate the college, and to demonstrate that we remain in full compliance with the commission's standards."
Rosenthal went on to say that they are confident that they will uphold the commission's standards.
The college has until May 30 to present their case to the commission.
